Lightning above Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Gray

The weather is set to take a turn in the coming days, with temperatures set to become cooler and more autumnal after a warm start to September – with highs of 20C being regularly seen over the last couple of weeks.

The Met Office is also predicting thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

No weather warnings have been issued for the Portsmouth area as of Monday.

Here is what to expect from the weather this week:

Portsmouth

Monday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs 18C and lows of 14C

Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the afternoon after 1pm – highs of 17C and lows of 10C

Wednesday – Clear – highs of 15C and lows of 10C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 17C and lows of 16C

Friday – Light rain changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 17C and lows of 12C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 14C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 13C

Gosport

Monday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs 18C and lows of 14C

Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the afternoon after 1pm – highs of 17C and lows of 11C

Wednesday – Clear – highs of 15C and lows of 11C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 17C and lows of 16C

Friday – Light rain changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 17C and lows of 13C

Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 14C

Sunday – Light showers changing to partly cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 13C

Fareham

Monday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs 18C and lows of 13C

Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the afternoon after 1pm– highs of 17C and lows of 10C

Wednesday – Clear – highs of 15C and lows of 9C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Friday – Light rain changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 17C and lows of 11C

Saturday – Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 13C

Sunday – Light showers changing to partly cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 13C

Havant

Monday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs 18C and lows of 13C

Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the evening, after 7pm – highs of 17C and lows of 10C

Wednesday – Clear – highs of 15C and lows of 10C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 17C and lows of 16C

Friday – Light rain changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 17C and lows of 12C

Saturday – Clear changing to cloudy changing – highs of 16C and lows of 14C

Sunday –Light showers changing to partly cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 13C

Waterlooville

Monday – Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy – highs 18C and lows of 12C

Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the afternoon, after 1pm – highs of 17C and lows of 8C

Wednesday – Clear – highs of 14C and lows of 7C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 14C

Friday – Over cast changing to light rain by late morning – highs of 16C and lows of 10C

Saturday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 12C

Sunday – Light showers changing to partly cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 11C

