Portsmouth weather: Here's what to expect this week with Met Office predicting thunderstorms, colder temperatures and lots of rain across Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville
THUNDERSTORMS are set to roll into the Portsmouth area over the next 24 hours, according to the latest forecast.
The weather is set to take a turn in the coming days, with temperatures set to become cooler and more autumnal after a warm start to September – with highs of 20C being regularly seen over the last couple of weeks.
The Met Office is also predicting thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.
No weather warnings have been issued for the Portsmouth area as of Monday.
Here is what to expect from the weather this week:
Portsmouth
Monday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs 18C and lows of 14C
Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the afternoon after 1pm – highs of 17C and lows of 10C
Wednesday – Clear – highs of 15C and lows of 10C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 17C and lows of 16C
Friday – Light rain changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 17C and lows of 12C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 14C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 13C
Gosport
Monday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs 18C and lows of 14C
Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the afternoon after 1pm – highs of 17C and lows of 11C
Wednesday – Clear – highs of 15C and lows of 11C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 17C and lows of 16C
Friday – Light rain changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 17C and lows of 13C
Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 14C
Sunday – Light showers changing to partly cloudy – highs of 17C and lows of 13C
Fareham
Monday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs 18C and lows of 13C
Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the afternoon after 1pm– highs of 17C and lows of 10C
Wednesday – Clear – highs of 15C and lows of 9C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Friday – Light rain changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 17C and lows of 11C
Saturday – Clear changing to cloudy by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 13C
Sunday – Light showers changing to partly cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 13C
Havant
Monday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs 18C and lows of 13C
Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the evening, after 7pm – highs of 17C and lows of 10C
Wednesday – Clear – highs of 15C and lows of 10C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 17C and lows of 16C
Friday – Light rain changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 17C and lows of 12C
Saturday – Clear changing to cloudy changing – highs of 16C and lows of 14C
Sunday –Light showers changing to partly cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 13C
Waterlooville
Monday – Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy – highs 18C and lows of 12C
Tuesday – Thunderstorms in the afternoon, after 1pm – highs of 17C and lows of 8C
Wednesday – Clear – highs of 14C and lows of 7C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 16C and lows of 14C
Friday – Over cast changing to light rain by late morning – highs of 16C and lows of 10C
Saturday – Clear changing to cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 12C
Sunday – Light showers changing to partly cloudy – highs of 16C and lows of 11C