Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sweltering temperatures could be mixed with thunderstorms as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The alert covers Portsmouth, Hampshire, London and much of the south east of England. “Whilst many places will stay dry, a few thunderstorms are likely to break out on Wednesday,” the forecaster said.

“These are possible at any time, but become more likely during the afternoon and evening. Where these occur, 20 to 30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, and perhaps as much as 50 mm in two hours; the latter more likely across south east England and parts of East Anglia during the evening. Lightning will be an additional hazard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures reached as high as 30 degrees in Portsmouth on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-2737) | Sarah Standing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thunderstorm warning is in place between 12pm today and midnight tomorrow (August 1). A yellow heat health alert will also be in place amid the rising temperatures. The Met Office said “significant impacts are possible across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures”. BBC Weather predicts that it will be sunny with a gentle breeze.

Hour by hour Portsmouth forecast

8am - sunny intervals - 20C - 20 per cent chance of rain

9am - sunny intervals - 22C - 10 per cent chance of rain 10am - sunny intervals - 23C - 10 per cent chance of rain 11am - sunny intervals - 24C - 10 per cent chance of rain 12pm - sunny intervals - 25C - 10 per cent chance of rain