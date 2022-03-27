The Met Office said the country will become colder, cloudier and more unsettled from Monday, bringing the risk of wintry weather in the middle of the week.

While northern areas are more likely to see snow, the forecast for the Portsmouth area is also for a big drop in temperatures, with Thursday forecast for highs of 8C, and rain. Rain is also forecast for Tuesday.

Temperatures during the day will halve from the highs reached last week and fall below freezing overnight as a cold front pushes down from the north.

Photo taken on Saturday at the Point, Old Portsmouth Picture: Jason Merrett Photography

It comes after many areas basked in glorious sunshine and highs of 20C (68F) last week.

Alex Burkill, a Met Office forecaster, said: ‘Wednesday will be the most extreme in terms of wintry weather, as a cold stream of air will start to push southwards bringing unpredictable wet and windy conditions, even snow or sleet.

‘It will be markedly colder than what we’ve just seen, daytime temperatures falling by half, and some areas will even struggle to hit 8C (46.4F), which will signify the biggest change in conditions.

‘Overnight into Thursday and Friday, many areas will fall considerably lower than freezing, towards minus 4C (24.8F) and minus 5C (23F)

‘It looks like most places will be impacted, parts of northern England, northern Wales and central England are expected to be the worst affected.

‘This wintry weather could even push into southern areas of England and Wales, which isn’t unusual, it is normal to have colder weather in April, but it’s far from the sunny, warm days seen last week.’

Sunday began cloudy and chilly for many parts of the country, but was expected to reach highs of 15C (59F) later in the day.