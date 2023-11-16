"Another area of rain will cross the UK starting from Friday evening, before it clears to the east during Saturday. Some of that rain, especially in southwestern parts of the UK, is likely to be heavy at times, and follows many weeks of above-average rainfall in this area,” the forecaster said. “The associated weather system should clear to the east during Saturday afternoon, with more showery conditions following. 10 to 15mm is expected widely in the warning area, with a few places near southern coasts and over high ground seeing 20 to 30mm, with a chance that the southern slopes of Dartmoor and the hills of southwest Wales could see 40 to 50mm.”