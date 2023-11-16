Portsmouth weather: Heavy rain and intense showers to hit city again as another Met Office warning issued
The Met Office has implemented a yellow weather warning for rain which starts tomorrow night. It will be in place from 9pm and end at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.
"Another area of rain will cross the UK starting from Friday evening, before it clears to the east during Saturday. Some of that rain, especially in southwestern parts of the UK, is likely to be heavy at times, and follows many weeks of above-average rainfall in this area,” the forecaster said. “The associated weather system should clear to the east during Saturday afternoon, with more showery conditions following. 10 to 15mm is expected widely in the warning area, with a few places near southern coasts and over high ground seeing 20 to 30mm, with a chance that the southern slopes of Dartmoor and the hills of southwest Wales could see 40 to 50mm.”
Portsmouth has suffered to stormy conditions and flooding over the past few weeks. Storm Ciaran hit the south coast earlier this month – causing flooding and severe damage to some buildings and structures.
Another warning – forecasting thunderstorms – was issued on Monday across the South Coast. Portsmouth saw intense period of rain during parts of the day, but was not impacted by thunder and lightning.
The heavy rain is expected to last throughout Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach highs of 14C by midday, with wind speeds reaching up to 37mph.