“Heavy” rain and strong winds are forecast over Portsmouth as another weather warning has been issued.

The Met Office will be implementing a yellow weather warning for rain from tomorrow at 11am to 10pm. The forecaster said: “A band of rain will move eastwards across the area during Thursday before clearing during the evening. Rain will be heavy at times, especially over hills, with 20-30mm likely in places.

"Rain will be accompanied by strong south-easterly winds. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.” The Met Office said spray and flooding on the roads may make commuting times longer for motorists.

They added that public transport services might be affected and flooding in individual areas could be possible. Over Portsmouth, the wind speeds are forecast to reach up to 37mph at 4pm.

Heavy downpours are expected between 1pm and 7pm, with scattered showers expected between that period. Temperatures are anticipated to reach highs of 9C, but this will feel more like 4-5C due to the blustery winds. It is expected to be a dry night heading into Friday morning.