The Met Office predict torrential showers over the city and parts of Hampshire, Devon and southern Wales will cause disruption to travel and potential flooding. A spokesperson said: ‘A band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning.

‘Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England. Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel.’

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for 'heavy rain' over Portsmouth. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

The spokesperson added residents should expect longer journeys on public transport due to spray and flooding, main affecting bus and train services.

A few homes and businesses may be flooded as a result of the downpours, they said. The weather warning is in place from between midnight and 1pm.

According to the forecaster, heavier showers will start from 3am, only to die down after midday. Wind speeds will reach highs of 42mph at 8am and are predicted to last for roughly three hours.

Temperatures will peak at 13C at 5am and will stay as those highs for much of the day. After 1pm, there will be cloudy spells and sunny intervals.