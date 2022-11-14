Boy, 16, admits knife offences after stabbing man trying to restrain him in leg and arm in Gosport
A BOY who stabbed a man in the leg and arm and made threats has pleaded guilty in court.
The 16-year-old admitted to three offences on Friday. He attacked a man with a knife who was trying to restrain him at a property in Frater Lane, Gosport.
Officers rushed to the building at 11.20pm on September 5 after hearing the teenager was threatening people with the weapon. Gosport police said: ‘The 16-year-old boy, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and affray.
‘A man was able to restrain the 16-year-old and get the knife off of him but suffered injuries to his arm and leg in the process. The teen was subsequently arrested by attending officers.’
The boy was bailed with conditions at Portsmouth Magistrates Court. He is due back at the same court on December 9 for sentencing.
Hampshire Constabulary has launched an initiative to tackle knife crime called Operation Sceptre. Local officers will co-ordinate with the British Transport Police to clamp down on knife crime and violence and target the root cause of it.
Different forces will work with young people to understand why people carry bladed weapons and educate them on the dangers of carrying them. Chief inspector John Halfacre, knife crime lead, said: ‘Reducing knife crime remains a top priority for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary as well as policing nationally.
‘We will employ tactics that are both enforcement and prevention based and include stop and search, weapon sweeps, intelligence led action against habitual knife carriers, test purchase operations, raising awareness of knife retailers, educational input and community engagement events.’
Police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, said: ‘The impact of knife crime on individuals, families and communities is truly devastating and long lasting, that’s why tackling knife crime is one of the top priorities in my Police and Crime Plan. The impact of knife crime on individuals, families and communities is truly devastating and long lasting.
‘The focus is on stopping young people from committing crimes particularly those that result in serious violence and injury. While the causes and drivers of knife crime are complex, early intervention and putting in place measures to tackle the root causes are absolutely essential.’