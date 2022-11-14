The 16-year-old admitted to three offences on Friday. He attacked a man with a knife who was trying to restrain him at a property in Frater Lane, Gosport.

Officers rushed to the building at 11.20pm on September 5 after hearing the teenager was threatening people with the weapon. Gosport police said: ‘The 16-year-old boy, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and affray.

Police responded to a report of a teenager, 16, threatening the occupants of a house in Frater Lane, Gosport, with a knife. He has since pleaded guilty to three offences. Picture: Google Street View.

‘A man was able to restrain the 16-year-old and get the knife off of him but suffered injuries to his arm and leg in the process. The teen was subsequently arrested by attending officers.’

The boy was bailed with conditions at Portsmouth Magistrates Court. He is due back at the same court on December 9 for sentencing.

Hampshire Constabulary has launched an initiative to tackle knife crime called Operation Sceptre. Local officers will co-ordinate with the British Transport Police to clamp down on knife crime and violence and target the root cause of it.

Different forces will work with young people to understand why people carry bladed weapons and educate them on the dangers of carrying them. Chief inspector John Halfacre, knife crime lead, said: ‘Reducing knife crime remains a top priority for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary as well as policing nationally.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

‘We will employ tactics that are both enforcement and prevention based and include stop and search, weapon sweeps, intelligence led action against habitual knife carriers, test purchase operations, raising awareness of knife retailers, educational input and community engagement events.’

Police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, said: 'The impact of knife crime on individuals, families and communities is truly devastating and long lasting, that's why tackling knife crime is one of the top priorities in my Police and Crime Plan.

