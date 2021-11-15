Portsmouth weather: Here is when temperatures will get really cold in the city this week, according to the Met Office
THE weather is set to take a turn for the colder in Portsmouth.
Temperatures have remained steadily around the mid-teens for the last week or so in the city.
The weather has been fairly consistent in both highs, lows and conditions – with overcast clouds being the most common sight over the last seven days.
But now things are set to get a lot colder by the end of the week.
The Met Office has issued its forecast until Sunday and near freezing temperatures are on the way in Portsmouth.
Here is what the forecast predicts – and when it will be coldest:
Portsmouth
Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 12C and lows of 9C
Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 8C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 13C and lows of 10C
Friday – Overcast – highs of 13C and lows of 9C
Saturday – Overcast – highs of 11C and lows of 7C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 10C and lows of 4C
Gosport
Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 12C and lows of 9C
Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 9C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 13C and lows of 11C
Friday – Overcast – highs of 13C and lows of 9C
Saturday – Overcast – highs of 11C and lows of 8C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 10C and lows of 6C
Fareham
Tuesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 12C and lows of 8C
Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 8C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 13C and lows of 10C
Friday – Overcast – highs of 12C and lows of 9C
Saturday – Overcast – highs of 11C and lows of 7C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 10C and lows of 4C
Havant
Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 12C and lows of 9C
Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 8C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 13C and lows of 11C
Friday – Overcast – highs of 13C and lows of 9C
Saturday – Overcast – highs of 11C and lows of 7C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 9C and lows of 4C
Waterlooville
Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 11C and lows of 9C
Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 6C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 12C and lows of 10C
Friday – Overcast – highs of 12C and lows of 8C
Saturday – Overcast – highs of 10C and lows of 6C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 9C and lows of 4C