Temperatures have remained steadily around the mid-teens for the last week or so in the city.

The weather has been fairly consistent in both highs, lows and conditions – with overcast clouds being the most common sight over the last seven days.

But now things are set to get a lot colder by the end of the week.

A frosty start in the Meon Valley

The Met Office has issued its forecast until Sunday and near freezing temperatures are on the way in Portsmouth.

Here is what the forecast predicts – and when it will be coldest:

Portsmouth

Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 12C and lows of 9C

Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 8C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

Friday – Overcast – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

Saturday – Overcast – highs of 11C and lows of 7C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 10C and lows of 4C

Gosport

Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 12C and lows of 9C

Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 9C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 13C and lows of 11C

Friday – Overcast – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

Saturday – Overcast – highs of 11C and lows of 8C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 10C and lows of 6C

Fareham

Tuesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 12C and lows of 8C

Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 8C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 13C and lows of 10C

Friday – Overcast – highs of 12C and lows of 9C

Saturday – Overcast – highs of 11C and lows of 7C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 10C and lows of 4C

Havant

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 12C and lows of 9C

Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 8C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 13C and lows of 11C

Friday – Overcast – highs of 13C and lows of 9C

Saturday – Overcast – highs of 11C and lows of 7C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 9C and lows of 4C

Waterlooville

Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 11C and lows of 9C

Wednesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 11C and lows of 6C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 12C and lows of 10C

Friday – Overcast – highs of 12C and lows of 8C

Saturday – Overcast – highs of 10C and lows of 6C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 9C and lows of 4C

