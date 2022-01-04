Portsmouth weather: Here's how cold it will get as temperatures set to plunge in city, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville

TEMPERATURES are set to plunge below zero across the Portsmouth area this week.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:17 am

After a very mild start to 2022, with the Met Office reporting the warmest New Year’s Day on record, the weather is going to take a turn to the wintry.

The Met Office have issued warnings for ice and snow for parts of the country.

Here's why Portsmouth rarely gets snow, according to the Met Office

Weather alerts are not currently in force for Portsmouth or Hampshire.

According to the forecast, tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week – with sub-zero temperatures predicted.

Here’s what the Met Office is forecasting:

Portsmouth

The Met Office is predicting lows of -1C on Wednesday, with highs of 6C.

It will be clear.

Gosport

For Gosport, the Met Office is predicting lows of 0C on Wednesday, with highs of 6C.

It will be clear.

Fareham

The Met Office is predicting lows of -1C on Wednesday in Fareham, with highs of 6C.

It will be clear.

Havant

For Havant, the Met Office is predicting lows of -1C on Wednesday, with highs of 6C.

It will be clear.

Waterlooville

The Met Office is predicting lows of -1C on Wednesday, with highs of 6C.

It will be clear.

