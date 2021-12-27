Here's the NYE forecast for Portsmouth. Picture: Shutterstock

According to reports, New Year’s Eve (Friday) could be set to become the warmest on record.

It would come after a White Christmas was declared on Saturday as snow fell in parts of the country.

The previous high for New Year’s Eve came in 2011 when temperatures hit 14.8C in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

The Evening Standard reports that Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said: ‘It’s going to be exceptionally mild in the coming days and could be as high as 15C on New Year’s Eve.

‘If that’s the case, then another record will fall.’

But what is the forecast looking like for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas?

Here’s what the Met Office is predicting as of today:

Portsmouth

New Year’s Eve will see highs of 13C and lows of 11C but will be overcast.

It will be warmest between Noon and 3pm.

Gosport

New Year’s Eve in Gosport will see highs of 13C and lows of 11C but will be overcast.

It will be warmest between Noon and 3pm.

Fareham

In Fareham, New Year’s Eve will see highs of 13C and lows of 11C but will be overcast.

It will be warmest between Noon and 3pm.

Havant

New Year’s Eve in Havant will see highs of 13C and lows of 11C but will be overcast.

It will be warmest between Noon and 3pm.

Waterlooville

For Waterlooville, New Year’s Eve will see highs of 13C and lows of 10C but will be overcast.

It will be warmest between Noon and 3pm.

