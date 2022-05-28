The mercury will rise to almost 20C across the Portsmouth area today.

Starting with spells of sunshine before turning a bit cloudy for the rest of the day.

It comes as the Met Office predicts warm weather for the first two Jubilee bank holiday dates next week.

Bow 4 and her step dad, Ryan Elly having fun in the water at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

If you are wondering what to expect this weekend, we have pulled together the latest forecast.

Here’s how hot it will get where you live, according to the Met Office:

Portsmouth

- Saturday - sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

- Sunday – cloudy – highs of 16C

- Saturday - sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

- Sunday – cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C

Fareham

- Saturday - sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

- Sunday – cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C

- Saturday - sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

- Sunday – cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C

- Saturday - sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C