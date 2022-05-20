The Met Office has issued a long range forecast from May 25 through to June 3.

Temperatures could be ‘above average’ in the south during this time period and 'drier than average’ conditions to start June.

Early forecast for the jubilee weekend. Picture: Sarah Standing (250620-5013)

Residents should expect cooler weather in the south east around May 25 and heading into the end of the month.

The long range forecast covers the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, which will run from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

The Met Office also predicts that from June 4 ‘high pressure should start to dominate so we can expect to see some drier conditions across the UK’.

The full long range forecast for May 25 to June 3 reads: ‘Unsettled weather continues for most with showers expected, or possibly longer spells of rain in parts, and with some turning potentially heavy and thundery.

‘Sunny spells possible in the east and southeast, but temperatures will be cool for most, with a keen breeze likely.

‘Unsettled conditions persist through the week and weekend, but mainly across the north and northwest.

‘Showers and longer spells of rain remain likely, with strong winds possible in these regions.

‘Near normal temperatures can be expected, but some locally below average temperatures are more likely over the weekend in the northwest.

‘Meanwhile in the south, drier, and sunnier spells are likely, and temperatures may be above average.

‘As we move into the beginning of June, we may expect some drier than average weather.’

The early forecast for June 4 to June 18 says: ‘Through the beginning of June, high pressure should start to dominate so we can expect to see some drier conditions across the UK.

‘Temperatures may potentially become warm in the south and southwest but remaining closer to average in the north.