A yellow heat health alert has been issued for the region with temperatures expected to hit 29 degrees in the coming days.

The UK Health Security Agency in collaboration with the Met Office have issued a yellow alert advising that the upcoming weather could have an impact on health and social care services. The yellow alert has been issued from 10am on Wednesday, July 9 and 10am on Tuesday, July 15.

During the week-long warm weather, Portsmouth is forecast to experience high temperatures of 29 degrees on Thursday July 10, while the weekend will see highs of 28 degrees.

The yellow alert means that “significant impacts are possible across health and social care services due to the high temperatures”. These impacts include:

a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups

a likely increase in demand for health services

internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment

the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services

indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings

A guide to staying safe during the hot weather can be found on https://www.gov.uk/guidance/beat-the-heat-advice-for-hot-weather.

For the latest weather forecast visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/.