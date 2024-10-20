Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wet and windy start will continue throughout the day as a storm batters much of the UK.

Portsmouth is forecast to have rain throughout the morning as Storm Ashley continues to cause disruption to large areas of the UK. It will be most keenly felt in Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and Northern Ireland but Portsmouth will still be affected as today’s Great South Run event cancelled as a precaution.

The south east of England will experience heavy rain in the morning but a clearer afternoon. A Met Office spokesperson said: “Rain quickly arriving from the west and will be heavy at times throughout the morning, accompanied by strong winds. Rain clearing from the west through the afternoon, giving way to a few brighter spells. Remaining breezy throughout however. Maximum temperature 18 °C.”

Here is an hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth:

9am: Over 95 per cent chance of rain. 14 degrees with winds up to 21 miles per hour.

10am: Over 95 per cent chance of rain. 14 degrees with winds up to 22 miles per hour.

11am: Over 95 per cent chance of rain. 15 degrees with winds up to 22 miles per hour.

12pm: Over 95 per cent chance of rain. 16 degrees with winds up to 21 miles per hour.

1pm: 90 per cent chance of rain. 17 degrees with winds up to 20 miles per hour.

2pm: 70 per cent chance of rain. 17 degrees with winds up to 17 miles per hour.

3pm: 10 per cent chance of rain. 16 degrees with winds up to 15 miles per hour.

4pm: 10 per cent chance of rain. 16 degrees with winds up to 14 miles per hour.

5pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain. 16 degrees with winds up to 15 miles per hour.

6pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain. 16 degrees with winds up to 15 miles per hour.

7pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain. 15 degrees with winds up to 14 miles per hour.

8pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain. 15 degrees with winds up to 14 miles per hour.

9pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain. 15 degrees with winds up to 14 miles per hour.

10pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain. 15 degrees with winds up to 13 miles per hour.

11pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain. 15 degrees with winds up to 12 miles per hour.

The forecast may change throughout the day. The latest forecast can be found on the MET office website.