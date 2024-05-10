Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Warm and sunny” weather is in store for Portsmouth this weekend - despite a Hampshire thunderstorm warning threatening to put a dampener on the sunny spell.

The Met Office’s general forecast for the next few days will see warm and sunny weather continue for much of the country.

In Portsmouth, Saturday, May 11 will be dominated by sunny intervals with highs of 21° and lows of 15°. Sunday will be cloudy with temperatures ranging from 17° to 12°. Next week will begin with “overcast changing to light rain by lunchtime” conditions. Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Many places will start fine and warm on Sunday, though it is likely to become cloudier from the west or southwest during the day. This will be accompanied by scattered showers, which could be heavy with thunder.

“On Monday we're likely to see more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain, some of which will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the county - though not currently reaching Portsmouth - bringing a weekend of sunny weather to a close on Sunday, May 12. The thunderstorm warning will be in place from 12pm to 10pm.

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth earlier this year as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak.

The forecaster states: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south of this area late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of rain before clearing the area. Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than an hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over 2 to 3 hours leading to surface water flooding. Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.”