Portsmouth Weather: Strong winds set to batter city as warning issued - when and how bad will the gusts be?

Unseasonably strong winds are forecast to batter Portsmouth with ferocious gusts being forecast.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for blustery conditions on Saturday. Winds may reach between 45-65 mph along coastal areas of the southwest of England, the forecaster said.

They added: “Unseasonably windy conditions, accompanied by showers or longer spells of rain, will affect parts of England and Wales during Saturday. The highest winds are likely to affect Irish Sea coastal areas from early morning, pushing gradually south and east, and spreading inland, so that by the afternoon English Channel coasts will also see some very windy conditions.

Blustery conditions are forecast over Portsmouth this weekend, with a yellow weather warning being issued. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.Blustery conditions are forecast over Portsmouth this weekend, with a yellow weather warning being issued. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
"Widely, inland gusts of 35-40mph are possible, with a risk of 45-50 mph especially across parts of south Wales and southwest England. Gusts are expected to reach 50-55 mph in coastal areas, perhaps up to 60-65 mph in the most exposed coastal areas of Wales and southwest of England.”

The warning is in place between 6am and 9pm. It is predicted that public transport services, including trains, planes and ferries, will be disrupted throughout the day, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster added that power cuts and phone signals dropping out are a possibility, with a very small chance of buildings and temporary structures being damaged. Winds are expected to peak at roughly midday, and they are set to be accompanied by heavy showers.

Temperatures will peak at 18C at around 4pm, with the gusts and temperatures dropping later that evening. Sunday morning is expected to be sunny and much calmer.

