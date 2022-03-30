The Met Office is forecasting rain and cloudy conditions moving into the weekend.

Cold temperatures are scheduled to feel below freezing at certain times in some areas, according to the forecasters.

This is due to blustery winds.

This is what the weather will be like in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, and Waterlooville, this week.

It is a far cry from the warm and sunny conditions, which residents enjoyed last weekend.

Here is the latest weather forecast for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, and Waterlooville, according to the Met Office.

Portsmouth

According to the Met Office, heavy rain is expected in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is forecast to have highs of 3C in the early morning, but will feel like -2C due to 26mph winds.

There will also be a small chance of showers by midday, with highs of 6C.

Chilly weather is also set for Friday, with conditions projected to be barely above freezing – 1C – between 7pm and 10pm.

Outbreaks of cloud and sun are also scheduled throughout the day.

Moving into the weekend, Saturday are forecast to be slightly warmer, with highs of 8C by midday, but lows of -3C in the morning.

Cloudy and cold weather is set to continue on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are expected to be as high as 2C until 10am, where it will raise to 8C by noon.

Gosport

Similar weather patterns are expected to hit Gosport.

Heavy rain is forecast going into Thursday, with temperatures scheduled to have highs of 7C and lows of 3C.

Although, due to gusty conditions, it will feel as low as -3C in the morning.

They will only raise as high as 7C throughout the day.

Cloudy patches and sunny spells are expected on Friday, with highs of 8C and lows of 2C.

Over the weekend, the trend of brisk mornings continues.

Through overcast weather, temperatures on Saturday are expected to feel like -2C at 7am, but will increase steadily.

Fareham

Fareham is also expected to similar chilly starts on Thursday and Friday.

Aside from the heavy rain forecast for the early hours of tomorrow morning, it will be cloudy – with only a small chance of spotty showers.

Temperatures may feel as low as -3C tomorrow morning and evening, and even -4C on Friday morning.

It is set to reach highs of 8C by early afternoon.

The weekend is expected to be free of reign, but temperatures will stay relatively low.

Havant

Light rain is forecast moving into tomorrow morning, but should dissipate by 7am.

Blustery winds are scheduled for midday, making temperatures of 7C, at 1pm, feel like 2C.

Friday will be similarly cold, with actual highs of 8C and lows of 1C – with winds as high as 31mph.

Over the weekend, it is forecast to be cloudy with sunny spells, with temperatures as high as 7C as low as 1C.

Residents will feel like it is below freezing at times.

Waterlooville

Tomorrow, temperatures are forecast to only reach as high as 4C by 10pm – feeling as low as -4C due to strong winds.

There is a chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, but it is expected to be cloudy otherwise.

Bitterly cold temperatures are forecast for Friday morning – 0C by 7am, which will feel like -5C.

This is expected to rise to 7C by 4pm, but residents may still feel cold and chilly.

Over the weekend, the winds are forecast to be steady, but cold temperatures as low as 0C are scheduled.

