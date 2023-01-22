People have been wrapping up to keep warm this week

The Met Office has forecast that today will be the last day of sub-zero temperatures following a week of icy weather. The conditions caused multiple problems on the roads, with collisions on both main roads and rural streets.

Tonight, the temperature in Portsmouth is set to drop to minus two degrees Celsius – but that is set to be the end of our freezing weather, for now.

Next week, the high temperatures are set to remain roughly the same as the past few days, scattered around four to eight degrees Celsius. However, the low temperatures will be sat around three degrees, rather than being below zero.

That being said, tonight’s cold weather has caused the Met Office to issue a yellow fog warning for the region. The warning said: ‘Areas of freezing fog are expected to develop on Sunday night, these dense at times and slow to clear from some spots on Monday. Visibility as low as 50 to 100 metres could be encountered in a few areas and some untreated surfaces could turn icy, this combination meaning potentially difficult driving conditions.’

The Met Office has also warned people to expect slower journey times, with delays to bus and train services possible – as well as a chance of delays or cancellations to flights in and out of the country.

