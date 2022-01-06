Portsmouth weather: The cold snap in the city, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville - how long will it last

After a mild start to the year, with the Met Office reporting New Year’s Day was the hottest on record, chilly weather has returned.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for ice and snow across the UK.

These alerts are not currently in force for Portsmouth and Hampshire.

The cold snap is forecasted to stay throughout much of the week in Portsmouth and the surrounding area, but could see rises over the weekend. Picture: Darren Drinkwater Photography.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will start off colder but could see climbs over the weekend.

Here’s what the Met Office is forecasting:

Portsmouth

Temperatures will range between 4C and 8C throughout the day.

Tomorrow, cold weather could drop to as low as 3C.

It will be cloudy for most of the day, with a spell of rain likely between 2pm and 5pm.

Over the weekend, temperatures could reach highs of 11C, but could fall to 5C.

Gosport

Heavy rain is forecast for this afternoon, from 5pm to 7pm.

Temperatures will feel like 3C for much of the day.

Light showers are forecast for tomorrow but will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures between 4C and 7C, but will feel like 1C.

Rain will continue throughout much of Saturday, but the cold spell may cease, with maximum temperatures reaching 11C.

The Met Office forecast heavy rain between 5pm and 8pm, amid 8C weather.

Temperatures may fall 3C tomorrow amid cloudy skies.

Saturday is forecasted for warmer weather, potentially reaching 10C by midday, but may fall again on Sunday to 5C.

Fareham

Heavy rain is expected today between 4pm and 7pm, during 5C weather.

Tomorrow could see temperatures drop to as low as 2C, though rain is not expected.

Similar to Havant, Saturday could see a temperature rebound as high as 10C, but will fall again on Sunday.

Waterlooville

Today, heavy rain is forecast between 4pm and 8pm, temperature ranging between 3C and 7C.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as 3C on Friday but will feel below freezing.

Saturday could see a peak temperature of 10C, amid heavy rain midday, but this could drop to as low as -1C on Sunday morning.

