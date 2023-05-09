The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the south and east of England. ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through Tuesday, some becoming slow moving across more southern and eastern parts of England during the afternoon and evening,’ the forecaster said.

‘A few places could see 20 mm of rain within an hour and possibly 30-40 mm in 2-3 hours, along with lightning and hail.’ The Met Office said travel is likely to be disrupted due to the torrential conditions.

‘There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus,’ they added. ‘Delays to train services are possible’

The forecaster said in extreme circumstances that damage may be caused to a few buildings as a result of any lightning. They added that flooding is also possible.

The weather warning is in place from 11am until 10pm. Temperatures are set to level off at 14C throughout the day amid rainy and overcast conditions – with the potential for thunder and lightning.

Wind speeds are predicted to be low, with gusts reaching peaks of 20mph at 8pm but will average at roughly 16mph throughout the day. Tomorrow will see lighter conditions with sunny intervals and a few scattered showers, according to the Met Office.

