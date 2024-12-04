Portsmouth weather: Warning for wind and rain with gusts up to 80mph
The Met Office said “strong winds and heavy rain (could) potentially lead to some disruption” when the warning takes places from 3pm on Friday through to 6am on Sunday.
The forecaster added: “A deep low may cross England and Wales from Friday afternoon, clearing to the east Saturday night. The low may bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area.”
Winds may gust to 60-70 mph but could reach nearer to 80mph. “The wind and rain may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely,” the Met Office added.