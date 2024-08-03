High temperatures are forecast for Portsmouth today, but not as sweltering as the past few days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office predicts today will be largely sunny with a low chance of rain. An announcement was made yesterday that Live at the Bandstand in Castle Field would be moved to Westwood Rooms in Albert Road due to “concerns” regarding the forecast.

Changeable and unpredictable weather has taken place throughout the summer. On Thursday, flash flooding took place across the north of Hampshire, with firefighters having to be deployment in response to the flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures reached as high as 30 degrees in Portsmouth on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, this week. Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-2790) | Sarah Standing

Portsmouth has seen sweltering conditions this week, with temperatures reaching as high as 30C on July 30. Today, sunny intervals are forecast throughout the morning, but due to clear by late afternoon.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 22C by 1pm, with high levels of UV. Wind speeds are due to reach highs of 28 mph. The heat is set to stay in the 20sC in the early evening, reaching lows of 17C by 11pm.

Hour by hour forecast - Saturday

10am - sunny intervals - 20C - 10 per cent chance of rain

11am - sunny intervals - 21C - 10 per cent chance of rain 12pm - sunny intervals - 21C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm - sunny intervals - 22C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 2pm - sunny intervals - 22C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 3pm - sunny intervals - 22C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 4pm - sunny intervals - 22C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 5pm - sunny - 22C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 6pm - sunny - 22C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 7pm - sunny - 21C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 5pm - sunny - 22C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 6pm - sunny - 22C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 7pm - sunny - 21C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 8pm - sunny - 20C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain 9pm - sunny - 19C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10pm - sunny - 18C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain

11pm - sunny - 17C - less than 5 per cent chance of rain