Portsmouth weather: Yellow weather warning issued for the south east with heavy rain on its way
The Met Office has issued the warning for much of the south east with heavy showers and the possibility of thunder between 9pm on Wednesday, September 4 and 9am Thursday, September 5. The forecast covers much of the region but there remains uncertainty around which areas will be most affected.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty, and not all areas will be affected, scattered heavy showers on Wednesday evening may merge into longer spells of heavy, showery rain in places through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
“Where heavy downpours occur, perhaps thundery in places, accumulations of 20-40 mm are possible in an hour or two, with the small chance of isolated accumulations over 50 mm, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute in some areas.”
