Portsmouth weather: Yellow weather warning issued for the south east with heavy rain on its way

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:05 BST
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth with heavy rain set hit south east England this week.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the south east of England starting on Wednesday, September 3. | MET Office

The Met Office has issued the warning for much of the south east with heavy showers and the possibility of thunder between 9pm on Wednesday, September 4 and 9am Thursday, September 5. The forecast covers much of the region but there remains uncertainty around which areas will be most affected.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty, and not all areas will be affected, scattered heavy showers on Wednesday evening may merge into longer spells of heavy, showery rain in places through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“Where heavy downpours occur, perhaps thundery in places, accumulations of 20-40 mm are possible in an hour or two, with the small chance of isolated accumulations over 50 mm, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute in some areas.”

If the area is affected, the Met Office recommend checking road conditions before travelling as well as bus and train timetables which could experience delays.

