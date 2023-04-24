News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth's bout of sunshine set to be be short lived as rain looms and flood warnings issued

Don’t be fooled by the beautiful sunshine – heavy rain is on the way this afternoon with some flood warnings in place across the country.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST

This morning was kick-started with glorious sunshine and temperatures ranging from seven and eight degrees – but don’t get get your hopes up for a week’s worth of sunshine.

The Met Office has warned that this afternoon Portsmouth will be faced with heavy showers due to start at approximately 4pm and continue through the evening until 8pm.

Portsmouth will welcome unpredictable weather for the rest of the week with Tuesday looking sunny all day and Wednesday will then be overcast all day.

People enjoying some fine weather on Southsea Beach.People enjoying some fine weather on Southsea Beach.
Thursday will be cloudy all day with light rain in the evening and Friday will start with light rain and then by late morning it will be cloudy.

The Met Office has issued nine flood warnings for parts of the UK this week including an alert for River Whitewater and River Hart, both of which are in the Hampshire area.

The alert is to indicate that flooding is possible in these areas and that people should avoid using low lying foot paths or go to places that are prone to flooding.

Related topics:PortsmouthMet OfficeHampshireBeaversFarehamScouts