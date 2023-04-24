This morning was kick-started with glorious sunshine and temperatures ranging from seven and eight degrees – but don’t get get your hopes up for a week’s worth of sunshine.

The Met Office has warned that this afternoon Portsmouth will be faced with heavy showers due to start at approximately 4pm and continue through the evening until 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth will welcome unpredictable weather for the rest of the week with Tuesday looking sunny all day and Wednesday will then be overcast all day.

People enjoying some fine weather on Southsea Beach.

Thursday will be cloudy all day with light rain in the evening and Friday will start with light rain and then by late morning it will be cloudy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has issued nine flood warnings for parts of the UK this week including an alert for River Whitewater and River Hart, both of which are in the Hampshire area.