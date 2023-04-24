Portsmouth's bout of sunshine set to be be short lived as rain looms and flood warnings issued
Don’t be fooled by the beautiful sunshine – heavy rain is on the way this afternoon with some flood warnings in place across the country.
This morning was kick-started with glorious sunshine and temperatures ranging from seven and eight degrees – but don’t get get your hopes up for a week’s worth of sunshine.
The Met Office has warned that this afternoon Portsmouth will be faced with heavy showers due to start at approximately 4pm and continue through the evening until 8pm.
Portsmouth will welcome unpredictable weather for the rest of the week with Tuesday looking sunny all day and Wednesday will then be overcast all day.
Thursday will be cloudy all day with light rain in the evening and Friday will start with light rain and then by late morning it will be cloudy.
SEE ALSO: 22 pictures of Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels parading through Fareham for St George's Day
The Met Office has issued nine flood warnings for parts of the UK this week including an alert for River Whitewater and River Hart, both of which are in the Hampshire area.
The alert is to indicate that flooding is possible in these areas and that people should avoid using low lying foot paths or go to places that are prone to flooding.