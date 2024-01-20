A major seafront road will be pre-emptively closed in preparation for Storm Isha.

Stokes Bay Road in Gosport will be shut from 5pm tomorrow. Gosport Borough Council issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stokes Bay Road in Gosport will be closed due to Storm Isha. Picture: Gosport Borough Council.

The local authority said: "Please be aware that Stokes Bay Road will be closed from 5PM this Sunday (21/01/2024) and should reopen by midday Monday (22/01/2024)." A yellow weather warning will be in place over the Portsmouth area tomorrow afternoon.

As previously reported in The News, The Met Office said: "Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK. Strong winds will arrive into Northern Ireland and western parts of England and Wales during Sunday afternoon, before becoming more widespread through the evening and overnight.