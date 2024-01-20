"Strong winds" and rain are set to batter Portsmouth in the latest storm scheduled to hit the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Storm Isha over the surrounding area yesterday. Multiple different warnings are also in place across the UK. Storm Henk caused several problems at the beginning of the year. The forecaster said: "Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK.

"Strong winds will arrive into Northern Ireland and western parts of England and Wales during Sunday afternoon, before becoming more widespread through the evening and overnight. Winds will gradually ease from the west during Monday morning. West or southwesterly winds are likely to widely gust 50 to 60 mph inland with a few locations, mainly exposed coastal stretches, reaching 70 to 80 mph."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Isha is the latest storm to rock Portsmouth, with The Met Office issuing a weather warning and forecasting "strong winds" and heavy rain. Pictured is Storm Eunice in 2022. Picture@ Alex Shute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow warning is in place from midday tomorrow and will last for 24 hours. Amber warnings have been implemented in other parts of the UK. The Met Office said damage to buildings, including tiles being blown off roofs, is possible. Injury and danger to life from flying debris and power cuts could potentially happen, the forecaster added.

They said large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties - with roads and bridges potentially being closed. Public transport services - including trains, buses, ferries and hovercrafts - may be disrupted due to longer journeys and cancellations.

When will the storm hit Portsmouth?

Heavy rain and blustery conditions are forecaster for tomorrow evening from 8pm, The Met Office predicts. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 50mph and could rise above 60mph during overnight and into Monday morning. Temperatures are forecast to remain stable at around 11C, but will feel more like 6C due to the harsh conditions.