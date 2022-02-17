The amber warning has been issued for across our region between 5am and 9pm tomorrow.

A red weather warning has also been issued for south-west England and South Wales.

The Met Office has warned that there is a 'danger to life' and this could mean travel disruption across the country as a result of the extreme weather conditions.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for a majority of the UK due to Storm Eunice.

Here's everything you need to know about travel disruption across the UK:

South Western Railway

South Western Railway has urged passengers to check before they travel and to only travel if necessary.

The train service tweeted: 'High winds and rain showers have been forecast for our network #StormEunice.On Friday 18 February a 50-mph speed restriction will be in place across our network until 21:00.’

The operator also recommends that passengers should replan their journey if they have train tickets for Friday, February 18.

Tickets will be accepted on Thursday 17 and Saturday 19 February.

To see live train times and travel information, please see here.

National Highways

National Highways has issued a red alert for those travelling in the south-west tomorrow.

This will lead to dangerous driving conditions for vulnerable vehicles with exceptional sidewinds and wind-blown debris.

Road users are advised to avoid travel unless it’s essential.

National Highways has stated that these vehicles are vulnerable during high winds:

-Motorhomes

-Vans

-Tippers

-Double decker buses

-Transit vans

-Vehicles towing trailers or caravans

-Motorcycles

-Articulated HGV (empty or full)

-Abnormal loads

-Car transporters

-High-sided rigid HGV (empty or full)

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said:

‘For those who do travel, we’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

‘In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

‘Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.’

National Highways is advising drivers to pay attention to messages on the overhead electronic signs and listen for radio updates.

Further information can be found by visiting the Traffic England website.

Hover Travel

Hover Travel, which operates between Southsea in Portsmouth and Ryde in the Isle of Wight, cancelled services yesterday (February 16) due to adverse weather conditions.

Today, a spokesman for Hover Travel said: ‘Our services are operating on time. Weather cancellations are expected from 06:15 tomorrow (February 18). Due to the severity of the weather warning, we suggest customers check that the alternative cross Solent travel options on our disruption contingency plan webpage are operating before starting their journey*

To check services before you travel, visit the Hover Travel website.

First Bus

First Bus are yet to announce any timetable changes for tomorrow or the weekend due to the weather conditions.

To stay updated with travel schedules, please visit firstbus.co.uk.

Stagecoach

Stagecoach has not announced any schedule changes to tomorrow's timetable due to Storm Eunice.

To keep up to date with Stagecoach travel news, please visit stagecoachbus.com

Southampton Airport

Southampton Airport has not yet confirmed any schedule changes due to Storm Eunice.

To stay up to date with travel information, please visit the Southampton Airport website.

Gatwick Airport

If you are planning on flying out of Gatwick Airport tomorrow, you are advised to arrive early to avoid missing your flight.

Gatwick Airport tweeted: 'Weather Warning. Be advised that due to storm #Eunice, there is the possibility for disruption to flights, and the shuttle service to North terminal tomorrow, between approximately 10am and 4pm. Please arrive earlier if you are flying from Gatwick.'

To keep up to date with flight information, please visit the Gatwick Airport website.

