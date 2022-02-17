The Met Office has issued an amber ‘danger to life’ weather warning from 3am to 9pm tomorrow.
It is feared that winds over 60mph could hit Portsmouth and the surrounding areas and could cause damage to properties, travel disruption and even power cuts.
Preparations are already well underway with Hampshire Highways teams on ‘full alert’, seafront roads will be shut in Southsea and the flood gates will be closed at Old Portsmouth.
Storm Eunice is the first major storm to hit Portsmouth since Storm Barra in December – with Malik, Corrie and Dudley all hitting further north.
We’ve pulled together a gallery of pictures that capture the chaos caused by that storm.
It caused plenty of disruption as there was flooding in Old Portsmouth as well as on Eastern Road.
Floods were also seen in Wallington in Fareham as well as in Langstone, Emsworth and Titchfield.
Make sure to click through all the pages!