The Met Office has issued an amber ‘danger to life’ weather warning from 3am to 9pm tomorrow.

It is feared that winds over 60mph could hit Portsmouth and the surrounding areas and could cause damage to properties, travel disruption and even power cuts.

Preparations are already well underway with Hampshire Highways teams on ‘full alert’, seafront roads will be shut in Southsea and the flood gates will be closed at Old Portsmouth.

Storm Eunice is the first major storm to hit Portsmouth since Storm Barra in December – with Malik, Corrie and Dudley all hitting further north.

We’ve pulled together a gallery of pictures that capture the chaos caused by that storm.

It caused plenty of disruption as there was flooding in Old Portsmouth as well as on Eastern Road.

Floods were also seen in Wallington in Fareham as well as in Langstone, Emsworth and Titchfield.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Storm Barra People brave the weather as they make their way along the seafront in Southsea as Storm Barra hit. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Matthews Photo Sales

2. Storm Barra Shoppers out in Storm Barra, Kent Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-02) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Storm Barra Shoppers out in Storm Barra, Grove Road South, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-01) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. Storm Barra People brave the weather as they make their way along the seafront in Southsea as Storm Barra hit. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Matthews Photo Sales