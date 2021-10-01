Risk of floods as heavy rain and strong winds predicted in Portsmouth area this weekend

The Met Office has issues yellow weather warnings for the east and south of England that could result in flooding, travel disruption and power outages.

Specifically strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for some coastal areas on Saturday, affecting the south coast over the Isle of Wight and as far west as Lyme Regis, from 1pm until 10pm.

Dramatic stormy weather at Southsea seafront in 2020 taken by Mark Cox. Instagram: @markcox_photography

Gusts are predicted to reach 52mph on the Isle of Wight, 43mph in Norwich and 56mph in Ramsgate.

The Met Office is warning of some delays to road, rail, air and ferry services, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, power outages, and high waves and spray in coastal areas.

The Met Office is warning some flooding to businesses and homes is “likely”, along with transport delays and possible short-term loss of power and other services.

It is also likely that some exposed routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Hampshire’s Highways teams are on standby from Friday, October 1 through to Saturday night. The unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week.

