The city will welcome its second spell of sunny and warm weather.

Sunny scenes near the Southsea Beach CafePicture: Sarah Standing (300724-2776)

Over the first May bank holiday weekend, people flocked to the beach to soak in the sun as temperatures reached 27 degrees - and the next bout of warmth is expected to continue until next weekend.

The Met Office said: “Fine and dry through the period with plenty of sunshine and clear skies. Warm or very warm, but cooler across parts of Kent and East Sussex with an onshore breeze.”