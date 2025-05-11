Second spell of sunny weather to hit Portsmouth as Met Office confirms 'very warm' temperatures
The city will welcome its second spell of sunny and warm weather.
Another mini heatwave is due to arrive in the city over the next week as the Met Office confirms ‘very warm weather’.
Over the first May bank holiday weekend, people flocked to the beach to soak in the sun as temperatures reached 27 degrees - and the next bout of warmth is expected to continue until next weekend.
The Met Office said: “Fine and dry through the period with plenty of sunshine and clear skies. Warm or very warm, but cooler across parts of Kent and East Sussex with an onshore breeze.”