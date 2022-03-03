Forecasters also predict that ‘disruptive winds’ could also be on the way in the coming weeks.

The Met Office has said that Atlantic weather systems could end up bringing stormy conditions to parts of the country – following on from the chaos caused by Storm Eunice and Storm Francis last month.

A car drives along a snow-covered residential road in Hartley Wintney, in Hampshire. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Temperatures are set to plunge starting next week and it could feel ‘rather cool or even cold’.

The Met Office has also warned that rain could turn to snow as the temperatures plunge down to around 0C in places.

The Independent reports that the forecaster said: ‘Winds will likely strengthen through midweek with an increasing likelihood of coastal gales.’

Temperatures are predicted to get close to zero in Portsmouth over the coming days, with lows of 2C forecast for over the weekend.

However currently the outlook is just for cloudy/ overcast weather in our city for the foreseeable future.

We will continue to keep you updated on the outlook throughout March.

