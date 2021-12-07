The village was one of the areas covered by a ‘red’ flood warning issued by the Environment Agency – along with Emsworth and Fareham.

It comes as Storm Barra has brought high winds and rain to the Portsmouth area today.

A video shared with The News by Vicky Stovell shows water pouring down a street – and it appears to be up to knee level.

Flooding in Langstone. Picture: Vicky Stovell

Titchfield Harbour has also seen flooding today and there are reports of floods at The Camber in Old Portsmouth.

The News went to Wallington in Fareham at around lunch time and filmed a Facebook Live which showed high water levels.

Yellow weather warnings for winds remain in place until 11.59pm today and then from Midnight until 6pm tomorrow.

The Met Office has said there could be potent for travel disruption over the next 24 hours plus.

