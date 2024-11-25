Storm Bert causes disruption to train services in Hampshire

Storm Bert is bringing further widespread disruption, with public transport badly affected after “devastating” flooding over the weekend.

Southern, which runs rail services across the south-east of England, said some services will be cancelled or revised today (Monday, November 25). This is due to the forecast of severe weather and it will impact services on its London network and the West Coastway between Havant and Southampton.

South Western Railway said all lines between Fareham and Southampton Central have now reopened after the removal of a tree, but services will be disrupted until 11am.

The South Western Railway X said: “We have now received an update and disruption to our services is now expected until 11:00. As the investigations are ongoing this may change but we will update you if it does.”

The Met Office has said that ‘coastal showers’ remain possible in the Portsmouth area but sunny spells are expected.