Storm Ciarán: Weather warning upgraded to Amber as "very strong winds" set to pummel Portsmouth

"Very strong winds” are set to hit Portsmouth harder than most areas as a weather warning has been upgraded.
By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:20 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:24 GMT
The Met Office have now issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, for Thursday. It will in place between 6am and 2pm – covering the majority of the south coast.

The forecaster said “very strong winds associated with Storm Ciarán may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage”. “On Thursday morning very strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over parts of the far south and southeast of England where gusts are likely to reach 70-80 mph in some coastal areas and may exceed 85 mph in a few of the most exposed English Channel coastal spots,” they added.

NOW READ: Storm Ciarán set to hit city with heavy rain and "very strong" winds

Storm Ciarán is set to hit Portsmouth later this week. Canoe Lake in Southsea was flooded on Monday (October 30). Picture: Habibur RahmanStorm Ciarán is set to hit Portsmouth later this week. Canoe Lake in Southsea was flooded on Monday (October 30). Picture: Habibur Rahman
Storm Ciarán is set to hit Portsmouth later this week. Canoe Lake in Southsea was flooded on Monday (October 30). Picture: Habibur Rahman
"The extent of these high winds remains a little uncertain and is dependent on the exact track of Storm Ciarán. Winds will begin to ease from the west during the afternoon.”

Flood warnings have also been issued by the Environment Agency. The Met Office said there is a possibility of flying debris causing danger to life.

They said “damage to buildings and homes is possible” due to roofs being blown off and power lines and trees being brought down; roads, bridges and railway lines may close causing severe problems on public transport links; power cuts are possible and mobile phone service could be disrupted and large waves could cause beach material to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Two yellow weather warnings, for wind and “heavy rain”, have been issued for tomorrow. Flooding has already been seen in Portsmouth, Fareham and Leigh Park.

