Storm Ciarán: When will it rain in Portsmouth today? Hour by hour forecast as city bears brunt of strong winds

Storm Ciarán has arrived in Portsmouth today causing “very strong winds” and “heavy rain”.
By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT
The Met Office have updated their storm warnings this morning, two of which are still in place. The Environment Agency has declared a major incident over Hampshire and the south coast, with 54 individual flooding warnings in the area.

Currently, the forecaster has issued two yellow warnings for wind and rain – with the former lasting until 5pm, and the latter taking place until midnight. The Met Office said “strong and potentially disruptive winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible until late afternoon”.

Flooding in Southsea Common last night. Picture: Portsmouth Police.Flooding in Southsea Common last night. Picture: Portsmouth Police.
Flooding in Southsea Common last night. Picture: Portsmouth Police.
"Storm Ciarán is likely to bring a spell of strong winds to southern parts of the UK”, they added. “Winds are likely to gust to around 50mph in places inland, but perhaps 60 to 65 mph in a few exposed locations, mainly coasts and hills.

"Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas. Winds will gradually ease from the west later in the afternoon and through the evening.”

Here is an hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth today

10am – light rain – 31mph winds

11am – light rain – 32mph winds

12pm – heavy rain – 35mph winds

1pm – heavy rain – 39mph winds

2pm – heavy rain – 42mph winds

3pm – light rain – 42mph winds

4pm – heavy rain – 40mph winds

5pm – light rain – 37mph winds

6pm – heavy rain – 36mph winds

7pm – light rain – 35mph winds

8pm – cloudy – 34mph winds

9pm – cloudy – 36mph winds

10pm – cloudy – 35mph winds

11pm – cloudy – 33mph winds

midnight – cloudy – 35mph winds

