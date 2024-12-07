Yellow and red weather warnings have been issued up and down the country as Storm Darragh gets ready to hit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Portsmouth from today (December 6) until 6am on Sunday, December 8. The storm is due to hit the country in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 7) between 3am and 5am.

The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Shute

“Wet and very windy start for Sunday with rain becoming showery for most. Monday and Tuesday cloudy and becoming fine, with winds remaining brisk. Feeling colder.”

As a result of the dreadful incoming weather, multiple events across the city have been cancelled including the Southsea Parkrun, the Staunton Country Park Parkrun and the Small Business Taster Christmas Market.

Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth

Saturday, December 7:

8am - Light Rain - 7C - 80 per cent chance of rain

9am - Light Rain - 7C - 80 per cent chance of rain

10am - Light Rain - 7C - 70 per cent chance of rain

11am - Light Rain - 7C - 70 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Light Rain- 7C - 70 per cent chance of rain

1pm - Light Rain - 7C - 60 per cent chance of rain

2pm - Overcast - 8C - 50 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Overcast- 8C - 50 per cent chance of rain

4pm - Light Rain - 8C - 60 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Light Rain - 7C - 50 per cent chance of rain

6pm - Overcast - 7C - 30 per cent chance of rain

7pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain

9pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain

10pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain

11pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain