Storm Darragh: Hour by hour forecast as dreadful weather to wallop Portsmouth
A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Portsmouth from today (December 6) until 6am on Sunday, December 8. The storm is due to hit the country in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 7) between 3am and 5am.
The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.
“Wet and very windy start for Sunday with rain becoming showery for most. Monday and Tuesday cloudy and becoming fine, with winds remaining brisk. Feeling colder.”
As a result of the dreadful incoming weather, multiple events across the city have been cancelled including the Southsea Parkrun, the Staunton Country Park Parkrun and the Small Business Taster Christmas Market.
Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth
Saturday, December 7:
8am - Light Rain - 7C - 80 per cent chance of rain
9am - Light Rain - 7C - 80 per cent chance of rain
10am - Light Rain - 7C - 70 per cent chance of rain
11am - Light Rain - 7C - 70 per cent chance of rain
12pm - Light Rain- 7C - 70 per cent chance of rain
1pm - Light Rain - 7C - 60 per cent chance of rain
2pm - Overcast - 8C - 50 per cent chance of rain
3pm - Overcast- 8C - 50 per cent chance of rain
4pm - Light Rain - 8C - 60 per cent chance of rain
5pm - Light Rain - 7C - 50 per cent chance of rain
6pm - Overcast - 7C - 30 per cent chance of rain
7pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain
8pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain
9pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain
10pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain
11pm - Overcast - 7C - 10 per cent chance of rain