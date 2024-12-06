People across the city are preparing for terrible weather over the weekend with rain and strong gales due to arrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather warnings have been issued for the entirety of the country as Storm Darragh gets ready to arrive in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 7).

Yellow weather warnings are currently in place in Portsmouth from today until 6am on Sunday, December 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Darragh is set to bring strong winds to Portsmouth this weekend. | Marcin Jedrysiak

The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.

“Wet and very windy start for Sunday with rain becoming showery for most. Monday and Tuesday cloudy and becoming fine, with winds remaining brisk. Feeling colder.”

As a result of the weather warnings multiple events have been postponed or cancelled including the Southsea Parkrun and the Staunton Country Park Parkrun.