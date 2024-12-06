Storm Darragh: Warnings issued as ferocious storm prepares to pummel city with 'very windy' and wet weather
Weather warnings have been issued for the entirety of the country as Storm Darragh gets ready to arrive in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 7).
Yellow weather warnings are currently in place in Portsmouth from today until 6am on Sunday, December 8.
The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.
“Wet and very windy start for Sunday with rain becoming showery for most. Monday and Tuesday cloudy and becoming fine, with winds remaining brisk. Feeling colder.”
As a result of the weather warnings multiple events have been postponed or cancelled including the Southsea Parkrun and the Staunton Country Park Parkrun.