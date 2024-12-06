Storm Darragh: Warnings issued as ferocious storm prepares to pummel city with 'very windy' and wet weather

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 19:43 BST
People across the city are preparing for terrible weather over the weekend with rain and strong gales due to arrive.

Weather warnings have been issued for the entirety of the country as Storm Darragh gets ready to arrive in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 7).

Yellow weather warnings are currently in place in Portsmouth from today until 6am on Sunday, December 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Storm Darragh is set to bring strong winds to Portsmouth this weekend. placeholder image
Storm Darragh is set to bring strong winds to Portsmouth this weekend. | Marcin Jedrysiak

The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.

“Wet and very windy start for Sunday with rain becoming showery for most. Monday and Tuesday cloudy and becoming fine, with winds remaining brisk. Feeling colder.”

As a result of the weather warnings multiple events have been postponed or cancelled including the Southsea Parkrun and the Staunton Country Park Parkrun.

For more information about the yellow weather warnings, click here.

Related topics:Hampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice