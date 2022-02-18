Storm Eunice: Man out buying Tyson Fury energy drink Furocity almost hit by falling Crown Bingo sign in Portsmouth
A man who had popped out to Iceland to buy a Tyson Fury energy drink came with seconds off being struck by a falling bingo sign.
Jamie Webb had gone to Iceland in Cosham to buy a can of the new Tyson Fury energy drink Furocity.
As he walked back home, passing the Crown Bingo in Cosham High Street, he was given the shock of his life when the sign crashed down seconds after he’d walked underneath.
Jamie, 30, of Cosham, said: ‘It was about three seconds after I’d walked underneath it – I heard a huge crash like glass shattering. It gave me the jump of my life.’