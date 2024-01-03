Firefighters had to make drastic repairs to a café after it was damaged by ferocious winds.

Emergency personnel were deployed to North Street in Havant yesterday afternoon after large sign and roof tiles at Poppins Restaurant were blown loose. Storm Henk swept across the Portsmouth area, bringing ferocious gusts of up to 70mph in some places.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said an aerial ladder was deployed. He added: “HIWFRS were called to North Street in Havant at around 3pm yesterday after a large shop sign and a number of roof tiles had come loose.

"One of our officers requested the support of a crew from Havant Fire Station and the aerial ladder platform to secure the signage on the first-floor. Firefighters made the scene safe before returning to station at 4.30pm.”

Other buildings were also damaged during the storm, including a flat block in London Road, Hilsea.

