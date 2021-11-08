Storm Wanda to bring gale force winds and heavy rain to the UK - here's what impact it will have on Portsmouth's weather
A TROPICAL storm is barreling towards the country and could be set to bring heavy rain and gale force winds.
Storm Wanda is forecast to bring sustained winds to the UK this week.
The Daily Mirror reports that Met Office forecaster Dan Harris said: ‘Tropical Storm Wanda is not too far from the UK - and may indirectly influence the forecast early next week.’
It was expected that Wanda would be downgraded to a non-tropical storm, the Met Office said.
Despite it being the start of the UK/ European storm season it is called Wanda due to it starting life as a tropical storm in the Americas – the first name on the Met Office’s storm list will be Arwen.
But what impact could the storm have on the weather in the Portsmouth area this week?
Here’s what the latest forecast predicts:
Portsmouth
- Today – Overcast – highs of 12C, lows of 11C
- Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C, lows of 12C
- Wednesday – Overcast – highs of 14C, lows of 11C
- Thursday – Overcast – highs of 14C, lows of 10C
- Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 8C
- Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to clear – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
- Sunday – clear – highs of 11C, lows of 6C
Gosport
- Today – Overcast – highs of 12C, lows of 11C
- Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C, lows of 12C
- Wednesday – Overcast – highs of 14C, lows of 12C
- Thursday – Overcast – highs of 14C, lows of 11C
- Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 9C
- Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to clear – highs of 11C, lows of 8C
- Sunday – clear – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
Fareham
- Today – Overcast – highs of 11C, lows of 10C
- Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C, lows of 11C
- Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 14C, lows of 11C
- Thursday – Overcast – highs of 13C, lows of 10C
- Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 13C, lows of 8C
- Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
- Sunday – clear – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
Havant
- Today – Overcast – highs of 11C, lows of 10C
- Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C, lows of 12C
- Wednesday – Overcast – highs of 14C, lows of 11C
- Thursday – Overcast – highs of 14C, lows of 10C
- Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 13C, lows of 8C
- Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
- Sunday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
Waterlooville
- Today – Overcast – highs of 10C, lows of 10C
- Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C, lows of 11C
- Wednesday – Overcast – highs of 14C, lows of 10C
- Thursday – Overcast – highs of 13C, lows of 9C
- Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 13C, lows of 7C
- Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to clear – highs of 10C, lows of 5C
- Sunday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny – highs of 10C, lows of 4C