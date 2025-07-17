A thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of the South East - including Hampshire - with heavy rain predicted to cause disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office starting at 9pm tomorrow (July 18) until 8pm on Saturday (July 19), with the warning coinciding with the arrival of the SailGP event which is taking place in Southsea this weekend.

Yellow thunderstorm warning July 18 | Met Office

The Met Office has warned that ‘areas of heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruption to transport and travel from late Friday through much of Saturday’.

It said this could result in:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood