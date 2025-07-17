Thunderstorm warning issued for Hampshire this weekend - with heavy rain predicted to cause disruption
A thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of the South East - including Hampshire - with heavy rain predicted to cause disruption.
The Yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office starting at 9pm tomorrow (July 18) until 8pm on Saturday (July 19), with the warning coinciding with the arrival of the SailGP event which is taking place in Southsea this weekend.
The Met Office has warned that ‘areas of heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruption to transport and travel from late Friday through much of Saturday’.
It said this could result in:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
- Some communities might become cut off if roads flood
