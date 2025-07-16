The promenade from Blue Reef to the Pyramids, as well as Castle Field and the Band Stand Field remains closed to the public as work continues to build spectator stands and infrastructure for the sailing event taking place in front of Southsea Castle on July 19 and 20.

Around 20,000 fans are expected to attend the event which will see twelve national teams compete in identical, hydrofoiling F50 catamarans. The sailing village in Southsea will provide a range of facilities for ticketholders throughout the weekend, including musical performances from Tom Grennan on Saturday and Pete Tong on the Sunday.

Scroll through our gallery of pictures of the site build taken by Sarah Standing

When the event takes place there will also be a number of road closures and diversions in place.

Castle Field, Band Stand field and the promenade between Blue Reef Aquarium to The Pyramids is inaccessible to the public and will remain out of bounds until July 26. There are also access restrictions at the D-Day carpark during the event.

The following temporary road closures and prohibition of waiting and loading will be in place from midday on July 19 2025 to 9pm on July 20 2025 or completion of the event, whichever is sooner.

CLARENCE ESPLANADE - From west of its junction with The D-Day Story Car Park to west of its junction with The Pyramids Car Park.

CLARENCE ESPLANADE (WESTBOUND) - From its junction with The Dell its junction with Jack Cockerill Way Spur.

JACK COCKERILL WAY(SOUTHBOUND) - From its junction with Jack Cockerill Way Spur to its junction with Clarence Esplanade.

AVENUE DE CAEN - From south of its junction with the entrance to the Portsmouth City Council Depot to its junction with Clarence Esplanade.

Diversion routes:

Vehicles will be diverted from Avenue de Caen - Clarence Parade - Jack Cockerill Way - South Parade and vice versa.

Pedestrian access will be maintained around the event.

Cycles to follow vehicle diversion or dismount and follow pedestrian diversion around the even

Tickets for the event are still on sale. For details of what to expect - see here.

Lounge tickets are priced as below (pre-tax):

One day ticket // Adult £375, Child £120

Family one day ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £950

Weekend ticket // Adult £675, Child £200

Family Weekend ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £1,600

Standard weekend tickets

Adult // £119

Child (5-17) // £59.00

Family - (2 Adults & 2 Children) //£344

One-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday

Adult // £66.00

Child (5-17 // £33.00

Family -(2 Adults & 2 Children) // £191

To buy tickets and for more details visit The Sail GP website .

1 . SailGP The spectator stands for Sail GP Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-9922) | Sarah Standing Photo: Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-9922) Photo Sales

2 . SailGP The stands on the promenade/Band Stand Field as the SailGP is set up in Southsea, ahead of the event on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 July. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6459) | Sarah Standing Photo: Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6459) Photo Sales

3 . SailGP SailGP being set up in Southsea, ahead of the event on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 July. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6463) | Sarah Standing Photo: Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-6463) Photo Sales

4 . SailGP SailGP being set up in Southsea, ahead of the event on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 July. Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-9882) | Sarah Standing Photo: Picture: Sarah Standing (150725-9882) Photo Sales