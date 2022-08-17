Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some parts of the country are likely to see ‘torrential rain’, while others will stay dry.

There is also the possibility of flooding due to persistent and heavy showers, according to the forecaster.

Lightning seen from Eastney beach in May this year Picture: @liamnashphotography / Neil Harris Instagram: @champ4334

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms is in place over the south east of England, including Chichester, West Sussex, and London.

Here are the times where thunderstorms may set in:

Portsmouth

Thundery showers are forecast from midday to 2pm.

Peak temperatures will be at 22C at 4pm.

Lighter rain and sunny intervals are predicted for between 3pm and 5pm, but the storms are scheduled to break out again between 6pm and 8pm.

Precipitation is due to end from 9pm onwards ahead of a dry and cloudy night.

Gosport

Gosport is due to be less impacted by storms compared to storms.

Rain is forecast from 12pm and 2pm, but thunder is only forecast for 2pm – lasting for roughly an hour.

Following a cloudy period, with the odd outbreak of sunshine, downpours are forecast from 7pm until 9pm.

Havant

Thundery weather and torrential rain is forecast over Havant this afternoon, according to the Met Office.

This will take place from 1pm until past 4pm, with some outbreaks of sun.

Lighter showers are also forecast for 7pm – due to last an hour – with drier and cloudy weather scheduled for the evening.

Fareham

Fareham is likely to miss most of the thunderstorms, according to the Met Office.

They are forecast for 2pm, but it is due to be a short spell.

Intermittent showers are predicted between 7pm to 9pm, but otherwise, cloudy weather is anticipated throughout the day.

Waterlooville

Varying levels of rain is scheduled over Waterlooville with thunderstorms in places.

Storms are set to fill the skies between 1pm and 3pm.

Persistent showers are then anticipated to take place from 4pm to 8pm.