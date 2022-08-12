Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth, Hampshire and much of the country are again expected to see harsh and hot weather, according to the Met Office.

A heatwave was also declared by the forecaster last month.

Drone captures images of Southsea during the heatwave in Portsmouth on August 11, 2022. Picture: James Taylor/ Solent Sky Services.

A drought was implemented at midday today.

Portsmouth Water has not implemented the measure, but is monitoring conditions.

Here is all you need to know about drought declarations:

Southsea Common during heatwave. Picture: James Taylor/Solent Sky Services.

What is drought?

A drought is a prolonged period of abnormally low rainfall, leading to a shortage of water.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimate that 55 million people globally are affected by droughts every year.

A statement on their website said: ‘They are the most serious hazard to livestock and crops in nearly every part of the world.

‘Drought threatens people’s livelihoods, increases the risk of disease and death, and fuels mass migration.’

What causes drought?

Arid and sweltering conditions combined with a lack of rainfall leads to droughts being declared.

This is often exacerbated by climate change, according to the WHO.

They said: ‘Rising temperatures caused by climate change are making already dry regions drier and wet regions wetter.

‘In dry regions, this means that when temperatures rise, water evaporates more quickly, and thus increases the risk of drought or prolongs periods of drought.’

Will a drought be declared because of the heatwave?

A drought has been declared for parts of southern and central England, as well as sections of the south west and east of the country.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 35C in some areas.

The Met Office forecasts peaks of 28C in Portsmouth today.

Britons have been warned of the health impacts of extreme heat and the risk of wildfires amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

The National Drought Group, made up of Government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), met today following a prolonged spell of dry weather.

It has been the driest first half of the year since 1976.

What happens now a drought has been declared?

The Environment Agency and water companies will implement more of their plans to manage the impacts of low water levels, which can include actions such as hosepipe bans.

It is a requirement for these companies to enact plans that are agreed by the Environment Agency.

The plans also allow companies to apply for drought permits, if needed, to abstract more water from rivers, reservoirs or aquifers.

If conditions worsen, an ‘extreme drought’ may be declared.

Local restrictions would then have to be introduced by water companies on non-essential water use.

This includes limits on commercial car washes, swimming pools or the cleaning of commercial premises.

Water companies could potentially have to ask the government for an emergency drought order.

This allows them to ration water supplies to homes and businesses at certain times of the day, or ask customers to access the liquid from standpipes or mobile water tanks.