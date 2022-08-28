News you can trust since 1877
Victorious 2022: Hour-by-hour forecast for Day 3 of Portsmouth festival with Sam Fender headlining

Victorious festival has been in full swing and you might be wondering what to expect from the weather today.

By Freddie Webb
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:07 am

Bank Holiday weekends are often associated with rainy weather and downpours but will that be the case this weekend?

It is the final day of the festival today, which is being held on Southsea Common.

Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog
Crowds enjoying Bombay Bicycle Club on Friday night. Photos by Alex Shute

Sam Fender and Anne-Marie will be headlining, with other prominent acts including Nothing But Thieves and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

It has been a mixture of cloud and glorious sunshine so far.

Here is an hour by hour Met Office forecast for today’s action.

Victorious Festival 2019 by Shaun Roster www.shaunroster.com Instagram: @shaunroster

Sunday:

The Met Office forecast is predominantly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures peaking at 21C.

10am – Cloudy – 18C

11am – Cloudy – 20C

Midday – Cloudy – 21C

1pm – Cloudy – 21C

2pm – Cloudy – 21C

3pm – Cloudy – 21C

4pm – Cloudy – 21C

5pm – Cloudy – 21C

6pm – Cloudy – 21C

7pm – Cloudy – 21C

8pm – Cloudy – 21C

9pm – Cloudy – 20C

10pm – Cloudy – 19C

11pm – Cloudy – 18C

