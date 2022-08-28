Victorious 2022: Hour-by-hour forecast for Day 3 of Portsmouth festival with Sam Fender headlining
Victorious festival has been in full swing and you might be wondering what to expect from the weather today.
Bank Holiday weekends are often associated with rainy weather and downpours but will that be the case this weekend?
It is the final day of the festival today, which is being held on Southsea Common.
Sam Fender and Anne-Marie will be headlining, with other prominent acts including Nothing But Thieves and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.
It has been a mixture of cloud and glorious sunshine so far.
Here is an hour by hour Met Office forecast for today’s action.
Sunday:
The Met Office forecast is predominantly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures peaking at 21C.
10am – Cloudy – 18C
11am – Cloudy – 20C
Midday – Cloudy – 21C
1pm – Cloudy – 21C
2pm – Cloudy – 21C
3pm – Cloudy – 21C
4pm – Cloudy – 21C
5pm – Cloudy – 21C
6pm – Cloudy – 21C
7pm – Cloudy – 21C
8pm – Cloudy – 21C
9pm – Cloudy – 20C
10pm – Cloudy – 19C
11pm – Cloudy – 18C