WATCH: Sensational weather to continue over May bank holiday following glorious sunshine

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 07:45 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 07:46 BST

As people prepare for the bank holiday weekend the key question everyone will be asking is - what will the weather be like?

Warm weather and sunny spells are set to continue for the next few days following a glorious week of sunshine.

The Met Office said: “Dry with sunny spells, and still very warm. Isolated showers may develop inland by afternoon, with a low chance of thunder. Also a chance of some mist or low cloud along the English Channel coast.”

The weather will remain ‘dry with bright or sunny spells’ across the bank holiday weekend but the temperatures will start to gradually decrease with maximum temperatures of 21 degrees.

For more information about the Met Office, click here.

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Ian Jemison on the beach playing his guitar Picture: Jack Oliver

1. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Ian Jemison on the beach playing his guitar Picture: Jack Oliver | Jack Oliver

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Matt Ollie with Carlotte Cushion enjoying ice cream on the beach Picture: Jack Oliver

2. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Matt Ollie with Carlotte Cushion enjoying ice cream on the beach Picture: Jack Oliver | Jack Oliver

Pictured: Ben Morris with his dog Cooper Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

Pictured: Ben Morris with his dog Cooper Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435)

4. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435) | Sarah Standing

