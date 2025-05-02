Warm weather and sunny spells are set to continue for the next few days following a glorious week of sunshine.
The Met Office said: “Dry with sunny spells, and still very warm. Isolated showers may develop inland by afternoon, with a low chance of thunder. Also a chance of some mist or low cloud along the English Channel coast.”
The weather will remain ‘dry with bright or sunny spells’ across the bank holiday weekend but the temperatures will start to gradually decrease with maximum temperatures of 21 degrees.
