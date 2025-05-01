Temperatures have been gradually increasing over the past few days with the Met Office confirming the weekend is due to benefit from further sunny spells.

The Met Office said: “Largely dry, sunny and very warm or locally hot on Thursday with light winds.”

Friday will be ‘generally fine and dry’ with some sunny and bright spells and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees.

The bank holiday weekend is due to become slightly ‘cooler compared to recent days’ but the weather is due to be ‘mainly fine and dry’ with sunny spells throughout. The Met Office has also said that there are chances of some thundery weather until Saturday night (April 3).

1 . Glorious Portsmouth Weather Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Ian Jemison on the beach playing his guitar Picture: Jack Oliver | Jack Oliver Photo Sales

2 . Glorious Portsmouth Weather Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Matt Ollie with Carlotte Cushion enjoying ice cream on the beach Picture: Jack Oliver | Jack Oliver Photo Sales

3 . Glorious Portsmouth Weather Pictured: Ben Morris with his dog Cooper Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4 . Glorious Portsmouth Weather The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales