Portsmouth Weather: 21 fabulous pictures as people lap up sublime sunny weather

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 12:28 BST

There have been sensational scenes across the city over the last few days as people take advantage of the glorious weather which is expected to continue over the bank holiday.

The seafront has been brimming with people as they bask in the sunshine following a ‘mini heatwave’.

Temperatures have been gradually increasing over the past few days with the Met Office confirming the weekend is due to benefit from further sunny spells.

The Met Office said: “Largely dry, sunny and very warm or locally hot on Thursday with light winds.”

Friday will be ‘generally fine and dry’ with some sunny and bright spells and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees.

The bank holiday weekend is due to become slightly ‘cooler compared to recent days’ but the weather is due to be ‘mainly fine and dry’ with sunny spells throughout. The Met Office has also said that there are chances of some thundery weather until Saturday night (April 3).

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Ian Jemison on the beach playing his guitar Picture: Jack Oliver

1. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Ian Jemison on the beach playing his guitar Picture: Jack Oliver | Jack Oliver

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Matt Ollie with Carlotte Cushion enjoying ice cream on the beach Picture: Jack Oliver

2. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: Matt Ollie with Carlotte Cushion enjoying ice cream on the beach Picture: Jack Oliver | Jack Oliver

Pictured: Ben Morris with his dog Cooper Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

Pictured: Ben Morris with his dog Cooper Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435)

4. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435) | Sarah Standing

