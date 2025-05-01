The seafront has been brimming with people as they bask in the sunshine following a ‘mini heatwave’.
Temperatures have been gradually increasing over the past few days with the Met Office confirming the weekend is due to benefit from further sunny spells.
The Met Office said: “Largely dry, sunny and very warm or locally hot on Thursday with light winds.”
Friday will be ‘generally fine and dry’ with some sunny and bright spells and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees.
The bank holiday weekend is due to become slightly ‘cooler compared to recent days’ but the weather is due to be ‘mainly fine and dry’ with sunny spells throughout. The Met Office has also said that there are chances of some thundery weather until Saturday night (April 3).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.