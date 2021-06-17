Weather warning for thunderstorms still in place in Portsmouth today

Despite the lack of promised thunder and lightning in Hampshire last night the Met Office still has warnings in place until Saturday, with much of England affected.

The weather service has said: ‘Thunderstorms may once again develop across much of England and east Wales through Friday, lasting into Saturday.’

Lightning above Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham

It has also warned of a ‘small chance’ of flooding to homes and businesses with high levels of rain predicted.

In Portsmouth today highs of 17C and lows of 12C are predicted.

Whereas in Fareham, Gosport and Havant highs of 22C are forecast.

