Thunderstorms in Hampshire: Exact time thunderstorms are forecast for Portsmouth and Waterlooville
Thunderstorms are being forecast to arrive in Portsmouth.
A yellow weather warning is in place from 6pm tonight until 11.59pm tomorrow, followed by another alert on Friday and Saturday.
The Met Office is now forecasting thunderstorms for Portsmouth tonight.
Rain and thunder is expected from 9pm in the city, according to the latest forecast.
On its website the weather warning reads: ‘Some places are likely to see thunderstorms with the potential for travel disruption and flooding.
‘There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.’
Here is when thunderstorms are forecast for where you live:
Portsmouth
- 9pm – thunder and rain
- 10pm – thunder and rain
- 11pm – thunder and rain
Waterlooville
Thunderstorms are being forecast for overnight in Waterlooville.
- 12am – thunder and rain
- 1am – thunder and rain
- 2am – thunder and rain.
