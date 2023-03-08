Small pockets of snow and sleet have fallen overnight in some areas such as Clanfield, Swanmore and Waterlooville. Parts of the county have seen more than others.

Roads police have warned people to take care – and have asked that only essential journeys are taken. The Met Office implemented a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Hampshire and other parts of the UK today.

The Met Office has provided their latest update on if their will be more snow in Hampshire. Pictured is snow in 100 Acre Wood last year. Picture: Michelle Phillips of Fareham

It is expected to be in place until Thursday morning. The forecaster has provided their latest update.

Some areas in the north of the county, above Basingstoke, will be under a snow and ice warning on Thursday, with small flurries expected. This is not expected for the rest of the county, with the forecaster saying the impact of wintry weather on the south of England waning.

‘Sleet and snow across southern England will continue to ease this morning, although some freezing rain and icy stretches are possible across Exmoor and the Blackdown Hills until early afternoon,’ the Met Office said. ‘Sleet and snow is expected to spread northeast across a larger part of Wales and central England in particular this afternoon and evening before gradually easing overnight.

‘As snow eases tonight some clear spells may develop and ice is the possible on untreated surfaces, residual ice impacts then persist into the morning travel period for some.’